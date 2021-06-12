Image Source : PTI Over 25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till now: Govt

Over 25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till now in the country, with more than 31 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said that India has also crossed the "historic landmark" 20 crore -- 20,46,01,176 -- first dose administration.

It said that 18,45,201 people in the 18-44 age group received their first dose and 1,12,633 got their second dose of Covid vaccine on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 4,00,31,646 people across the country have received their first dose and 6,74,499 their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of 18-44 years age group their first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 25,28,78,702, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The number includes 1,00,47,057 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose, 69,62,262 HCWs who have taken their second dose, and 1,67,20,729 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received their first dose, and 88,37,805 FLWs who have taken their second dose.

Besides, 7,53,56,174 and 1,19,35,606 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and the second dose respectively, while 6,24,45,570 and 1,98,67,354 beneficiaries above 60 years of age have taken the first and the second dose respectively.

As on Day-148 of the vaccination drive on Saturday, a total of 31,67,961 vaccine doses were given with 28,11,307 beneficiaries vaccinated with the first dose and 3,56,654 beneficiaries with the second dose, according to the provisional report till 7 P.M.

