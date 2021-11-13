Over 18.53 crore unutilized COVID vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Over 18.53 cr unutilized COVID vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre.

Over 18.53 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The ministry further said that so far 1,23,19,12,030 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories through free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Latest India News