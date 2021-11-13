India logs 11,850 COVID cases, over 12,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 274-day low of 1.36 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 11,850 COVID cases, over 12,000 recoveries; active cases at 274-day low of 1.36 lakh.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 11,850 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 555 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 12,403 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.26 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,38,26,483.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,36,308 (lowest in 274 days), the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,63,245. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala registered 6,674 new positive cases and 59 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday taking the total affected in the state to 50,48,756 and the toll to 35,511.

State health department has tested 65,147 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported 1,088 cases, the highest in the state followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 967 cases and Thrissur 727.

"Currently, there are 68,805 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 6.7 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.

Out of those who were found infected on Friday, 11 reached the state from outside while 6,209 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 424 are yet to be traced. Thirty health workers are also among the infected.

Latest India News