'Sack Ajay Mishra': Rahul Gandhi leads Opposition's march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

13 people have been arrested including Teni's son in connection with Lakhimpur case

Opposition parties on Tuesday took out a protest march in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra whose son has been arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The Opposition's march started from the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk.

Opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of MoS for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over his involvement in the Lakhimpur violence and also seeking revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur violence on October 3. Notably, proceedings of the Rajya Sabha have been disrupted repeatedly on the two issues.

Speaking to reporters at the Vijay Chowk, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition wants a discussion on the Lakhimpur incident in the Parliament but the government is running away. He reiterated the demand to sack Ajay Mishra.

"A minister's son killed farmers, report has called it a conspiracy, not an isolated incident. PM doesn't do anything about it. You (PM) apologise (to farmers), but not removing the minister (MoS Home)," he said.

The Opposition renewed its demand for the minister's dismissal after a special investigation team (SIT) told a local court that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Two separate FIRs were filed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The SIT had arrested 13 people including Ashish Mishra Teni in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

