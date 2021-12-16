Thursday, December 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'You are protecting criminal': Priyanka Vadra attacks PM Modi for not sacking Ajay Mishra

'You are protecting criminal': Priyanka Vadra attacks PM Modi for not sacking Ajay Mishra

The opposition has renewed its demand for Teni's dismissal after a special investigation team told a local court that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2021 12:20 IST
Congress General Secretary and AICC in-charge of Uttar
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Congress General Secretary and AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Priyanka Gandhi 

Highlights

  • Priyanka said refusal to sack Ajay Mishra Teni is starkest indication of govt's moral bankruptcy
  • She chided PM saying wearing religious attire will not change fact that you are protecting criminal
  • 13 people have been arrested including Teni's son in connection with Lakhimpur case

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not sacking Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is among the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, and said carefully curated spectacles of piety and wearing religious attire will not change the "fact that you are protecting a criminal".

The opposition has renewed its demand for the minister's dismissal after a special investigation team (SIT) told a local court that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

"The government's refusal to sack Ajay Mishra Teni is the starkest indication of its moral bankruptcy," Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

"@narendramodi ji, carefully curated spectacles of piety and wearing religious attire will not change the fact that you are protecting a criminalàAjay Mishra Teni should be sacked and charged in accordance with the law," the Congress general secretary said.

Two separate FIRs were filed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The SIT had arrested 13 people including Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

READ MORE: 'Minister is a criminal': Rahul Gandhi seeks Ajay Mishra's ouster over Lakhimpur violence in Lok Sabha

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News