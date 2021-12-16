Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Minister is a criminal': Rahul Gandhi seeks Ajay Mishra's ouster over Lakhimpur violence in Lok Sabha

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni a 'criminal'. As soon as the Lok Sabha met to transact business today, Opposition MPs created ruckus in the House as they sought the Minister's ouster from the Union Cabinet for his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joined Opposition colleagues in the House and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding the Minister. He said that the 'Opposition wants a discussion in Parliament, but the Prime Minister refuses'. "They are making excuses," he said, adding that "the minister must resign. He is a criminal."

The massive ruckus, shouting and chaos by the Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha caused the House to be adjourned till 2 pm. The Rajya Sabha too witnessed a similar scene as Opposition MPs demanded the immediate resignation of Teni. The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Ajay Misra is present at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the North Block. He is holding some official meetings related to his department.

