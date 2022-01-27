Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots. It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. 

New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2022 6:54 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A healthworker takes swab sample of an athlete for Covid test at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre in Daryaganj, New Delhi. 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults. The company announced Wednesday that the first participant had received a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots. It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. The original vaccines still offer good protection against death and severe illness. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection. Moderna pointed to a small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that showed antibodies able to target omicron persisted for six months after a booster dose, although the levels were dropping. Moderna’s new study will enroll about 600 people who already have received either two doses of the company’s original shots or two plus a booster dose. All the volunteers will receive a dose of the experimental omicron-matched version.

 

  • Jan 27, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    England lifts Covid restrictions as Omicron threat recedes

    Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalisations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England, and a legal requirement for COVID passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has been scrapped. The government last week dropped its advice for people to work from home as well as guidance for face coverings in classrooms. The so-called "Plan B" measures were introduced in early December to stop the rapid spread of the Omicron variant from overwhelming health services and to buy time for the population to get its booster vaccine shot. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government's vaccine rollout, testing and development of antiviral treatments combine to make "some of the strongest defences in Europe", allowing a "cautious return" to normalcy. But he added that "as we learn to live with COVID, we need to be clear-eyed that this virus is not going away". While infections continue to fall, health officials said that Omicron remained prevalent across the country, especially among children and the elderly. Officials said almost 84 per cent of people over 12 years old in the UK have had their second vaccine dose, and that of those eligible, 81 per cent have received their booster shot.

  • Jan 27, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Myanmar sees no Covid deaths for 3 consecutive days

    Myanmar has reported no deaths from Covid-19 for three days in a row, according to a release from the Ministry of Health. The total number of Covid-19 infections in the country has increased to 534,503 after 120 new confirmed cases with a daily positivity rate of 1.17 per cent were reported on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing figures mentioned in the release. Another 110 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 512,581. The Southeast Asian country has recorded 19,310 deaths from Covid-19 in total since the beginning of the pandemic in the country in March 2020, said the release. Over 18.5 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, the ministry's data showed.

  • Jan 27, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Denmark to lift most COVID restrictions from Feb 1

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has announced that most restrictions introduced to combat Covid-19 will be lifted from February 1. "We are through the critical phase," Frederiksen said at a press conference on Wednesday evening, after meeting with the Epidemic Committee in the Parliament. "Today we can say that we are ready to step out of the shadow of corona. We can say goodbye to restrictions and hello to the life we knew before coronavirus," she was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. As of next Tuesday, it will no longer be required to wear a mask when entering a supermarket or taking public transport, and customers in restaurants and bars will not have to present a corona passport unless the establishment specifically requests it. Although the first month of 2022 saw record-breaking daily infection rates in the country, Frederiksen said that Wednesday's decision meant "coronavirus should no longer be considered a socially critical disease." She added: "The high adherence to vaccines turned out to be ... our super weapon, and it has given us a strong protection against the infection that is still in our society." However, the government will maintain testing and isolation requirements for certain people when entering Denmark, namely those who have not been vaccinated or previously infected.

  • Jan 27, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    No guarantee that future Covid variants will be less severe: WHO

    The next Covid-19 variant that will rise will be more contagious than Omicron, but there's no guarantee that the future strains will be milder, the World Health Organization said. According to Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, the real question scientists need to answer is whether or not it will be more deadly, CNBC reported. Last week, about 21 million Covid cases were reported to the WHO, setting a new global record for weekly cases from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Van Kerkhove said on Tuesday. While Omicron appears to be less virulent than previous strains of the virus, the sheer volume of cases is crushing hospital systems in many countries. "The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating," Van Kerkhove said. "The big question is whether or not future variants will be more or less severe."

     

  • Jan 27, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Fertility or pregnancy not affected by COVID vaccination, suggests new study

    One of the biggest fears and doubts that makes people think twice before getting vaccinated is its impact on pregnancy and fertility. Now, a new study has found that vaccination against COVID-19 did not affect fertility outcomes in patients undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF).The findings, which were published in 'Obstetrics & Gynecology' (the Green Journal), added to the growing body of evidence providing reassurance that COVID-19 vaccination does not affect fertility. Investigators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Icahn Mount Sinai), New York City, and Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) compared rates of fertilization, pregnancy, and early miscarriage in IVF patients who had received two doses of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna with the same outcomes in nonvaccinated patients."This is one of the largest studies to review fertility and IVF cycle outcomes in patients who received COVID-19 vaccinations. The study found no significant differences in response to ovarian stimulation, egg quality, embryo development, or pregnancy outcomes between the vaccinated compared to unvaccinated patients," said Devora A. Aharon, MD, first author of the study.

     

  • Jan 27, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

