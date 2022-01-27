Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.86 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 19.59%; 573 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 22,02,472 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2022 9:23 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker collects swab sample of a man for COVID test in Jammu. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 22,02,472 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,700
  • Daily positivity rate is at 19.59 per cent on Jan 27

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,86,384 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 573 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (January 27), the country saw a total of 3,06,357 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.23 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,76,77,328.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 22,02,472 (5.46 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,700. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 19.59 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,21,66,248 samples have been tested up to January 25 for COVID-19. Of these 14,62,261 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday sounded positive about the reopening of schools in the capital. He said that 'excessive caution can harm children', which is why reopening of schools is necessary to prevent further damage to the socio-emotional well being of students.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on easing the curbs in the national capital in view of the improved situation of COVID-19. The issue of reopening schools is also on the agenda.

"In the past two years, school children's lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, all their activities now take place only on mobile phones.

"The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful to kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations," Sisodia said.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 574 24  8819 94  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 101396 8091  2092998 5716  14561 12    12
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3463 150  56851 375  284   1
4 Assam 42845 2577  653719 6747  6338 19    19
5 Bihar 14771 62  788737 2420  12197   4
6 Chandigarh 7033 735  78664 1275  1103      
7 Chhattisgarh 30254 820  1061109 5711  13769 23    23
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 10  11029 27  4      
9 Delhi 42010 3130  1735808 9127  25681 31    31
10 Goa 18197 736  210799 2522  3623   8
11 Gujarat 134261 887  948405 17467  10302 28    28
12 Haryana 42815 9072  867828 15083  10212 18    18
13 Himachal Pradesh 13260 2281  245900 3298  3953   9
14 Jammu and Kashmir 47376 2767  357163 3789  4627 14    14
15 Jharkhand 15825 1632  402222 3113  5281   9
16 Karnataka 350772 11745  3216070 53093  38666 52    52
17 Kerala*** 286077 25095  5386868 30226  52141 70  84 154
18 Ladakh 1317 73  23496 144  223   1
19 Lakshadweep 275 22  10539 32  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 70870 977  832742 8467  10583   7
21 Maharashtra 306752 3328  7120436 30500  142237 86    86
22 Manipur 3599 149  125321 308  2031   4
23 Meghalaya 2360 103  85302 293  1499   1
24 Mizoram 11804 1100  151734 653  590   4
25 Nagaland 775 82  32335 81  708   1
26 Odisha 67149 4360  1142161 10244  8532   7
27 Puducherry 16394 742  136948 1165  1912   4
28 Punjab 42589 3056  663404 6930  17059 36    36
29 Rajasthan 92692 810  1047321 10559  9140 22    22
30 Sikkim 2082 25  34827 261  424   1
31 Tamil Nadu 211270 4786  2945678 25221  37312 48    48
32 Telangana 36269 2596  703008 1961  4077   2
33 Tripura 7727 151  90682 540  881   2
34 Uttarakhand 31236 44  368625 3931  7497   6
35 Uttar Pradesh 86563 7361  1859717 18875  23088 15    15
36 West Bengal 80168 14367  1873706 18825  20411 36    36
Total# 2223018 13824  37370971 299073  491127 581  84 665
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 63 deaths reported on 26th January + 77 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

