Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.86 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 19.59%; 573 deaths

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,86,384 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 573 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (January 27), the country saw a total of 3,06,357 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.23 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,76,77,328.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 22,02,472 (5.46 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,700. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 19.59 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,21,66,248 samples have been tested up to January 25 for COVID-19. Of these 14,62,261 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday sounded positive about the reopening of schools in the capital. He said that 'excessive caution can harm children', which is why reopening of schools is necessary to prevent further damage to the socio-emotional well being of students.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on easing the curbs in the national capital in view of the improved situation of COVID-19. The issue of reopening schools is also on the agenda.

"In the past two years, school children's lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, all their activities now take place only on mobile phones.

"The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful to kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations," Sisodia said.

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 574 24 8819 94 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 101396 8091 2092998 5716 14561 12 12 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3463 150 56851 375 284 1 1 4 Assam 42845 2577 653719 6747 6338 19 19 5 Bihar 14771 62 788737 2420 12197 4 4 6 Chandigarh 7033 735 78664 1275 1103 7 Chhattisgarh 30254 820 1061109 5711 13769 23 23 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 10 11029 27 4 9 Delhi 42010 3130 1735808 9127 25681 31 31 10 Goa 18197 736 210799 2522 3623 8 8 11 Gujarat 134261 887 948405 17467 10302 28 28 12 Haryana 42815 9072 867828 15083 10212 18 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 13260 2281 245900 3298 3953 9 9 14 Jammu and Kashmir 47376 2767 357163 3789 4627 14 14 15 Jharkhand 15825 1632 402222 3113 5281 9 9 16 Karnataka 350772 11745 3216070 53093 38666 52 52 17 Kerala*** 286077 25095 5386868 30226 52141 70 84 154 18 Ladakh 1317 73 23496 144 223 1 1 19 Lakshadweep 275 22 10539 32 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 70870 977 832742 8467 10583 7 7 21 Maharashtra 306752 3328 7120436 30500 142237 86 86 22 Manipur 3599 149 125321 308 2031 4 4 23 Meghalaya 2360 103 85302 293 1499 1 1 24 Mizoram 11804 1100 151734 653 590 4 4 25 Nagaland 775 82 32335 81 708 1 1 26 Odisha 67149 4360 1142161 10244 8532 7 7 27 Puducherry 16394 742 136948 1165 1912 4 4 28 Punjab 42589 3056 663404 6930 17059 36 36 29 Rajasthan 92692 810 1047321 10559 9140 22 22 30 Sikkim 2082 25 34827 261 424 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 211270 4786 2945678 25221 37312 48 48 32 Telangana 36269 2596 703008 1961 4077 2 2 33 Tripura 7727 151 90682 540 881 2 2 34 Uttarakhand 31236 44 368625 3931 7497 6 6 35 Uttar Pradesh 86563 7361 1859717 18875 23088 15 15 36 West Bengal 80168 14367 1873706 18825 20411 36 36 Total# 2223018 13824 37370971 299073 491127 581 84 665 *** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 63 deaths reported on 26th January + 77 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

