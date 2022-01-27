Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.86 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 19.59%; 573 deaths

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 22,02,472 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,700
- Daily positivity rate is at 19.59 per cent on Jan 27
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,86,384 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 573 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (January 27), the country saw a total of 3,06,357 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.23 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,76,77,328.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 22,02,472 (5.46 per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,700. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 19.59 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,21,66,248 samples have been tested up to January 25 for COVID-19. Of these 14,62,261 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday sounded positive about the reopening of schools in the capital. He said that 'excessive caution can harm children', which is why reopening of schools is necessary to prevent further damage to the socio-emotional well being of students.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on easing the curbs in the national capital in view of the improved situation of COVID-19. The issue of reopening schools is also on the agenda.
"In the past two years, school children's lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, all their activities now take place only on mobile phones.
"The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful to kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations," Sisodia said.
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|574
|24
|8819
|94
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|101396
|8091
|2092998
|5716
|14561
|12
|12
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3463
|150
|56851
|375
|284
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|42845
|2577
|653719
|6747
|6338
|19
|19
|5
|Bihar
|14771
|62
|788737
|2420
|12197
|4
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|7033
|735
|78664
|1275
|1103
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|30254
|820
|1061109
|5711
|13769
|23
|23
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|198
|10
|11029
|27
|4
|9
|Delhi
|42010
|3130
|1735808
|9127
|25681
|31
|31
|10
|Goa
|18197
|736
|210799
|2522
|3623
|8
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|134261
|887
|948405
|17467
|10302
|28
|28
|12
|Haryana
|42815
|9072
|867828
|15083
|10212
|18
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|13260
|2281
|245900
|3298
|3953
|9
|9
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|47376
|2767
|357163
|3789
|4627
|14
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|15825
|1632
|402222
|3113
|5281
|9
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|350772
|11745
|3216070
|53093
|38666
|52
|52
|17
|Kerala***
|286077
|25095
|5386868
|30226
|52141
|70
|84
|154
|18
|Ladakh
|1317
|73
|23496
|144
|223
|1
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|275
|22
|10539
|32
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|70870
|977
|832742
|8467
|10583
|7
|7
|21
|Maharashtra
|306752
|3328
|7120436
|30500
|142237
|86
|86
|22
|Manipur
|3599
|149
|125321
|308
|2031
|4
|4
|23
|Meghalaya
|2360
|103
|85302
|293
|1499
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|11804
|1100
|151734
|653
|590
|4
|4
|25
|Nagaland
|775
|82
|32335
|81
|708
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|67149
|4360
|1142161
|10244
|8532
|7
|7
|27
|Puducherry
|16394
|742
|136948
|1165
|1912
|4
|4
|28
|Punjab
|42589
|3056
|663404
|6930
|17059
|36
|36
|29
|Rajasthan
|92692
|810
|1047321
|10559
|9140
|22
|22
|30
|Sikkim
|2082
|25
|34827
|261
|424
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|211270
|4786
|2945678
|25221
|37312
|48
|48
|32
|Telangana
|36269
|2596
|703008
|1961
|4077
|2
|2
|33
|Tripura
|7727
|151
|90682
|540
|881
|2
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|31236
|44
|368625
|3931
|7497
|6
|6
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|86563
|7361
|1859717
|18875
|23088
|15
|15
|36
|West Bengal
|80168
|14367
|1873706
|18825
|20411
|36
|36
|Total#
|2223018
|13824
|37370971
|299073
|491127
|581
|84
|665
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 63 deaths reported on 26th January + 77 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Gut microbiome may be linked to long Covid risk, claims Study
ALSO READ: No guarantee that future Covid variants will be less severe: WHO