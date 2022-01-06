Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav tests COVID positive

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, India on Wednesday reported its first death linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant in Rajasthan. Maharashtra continues to record the maximum number of Omicron cases, followed by Delhi, Kerala. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Just when the country may have thought that they had put their worst behind them, fear of an imminent third wave now looms large with a surge in new infections of Covid, and cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible, might derail the recovery made in the last few months. Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Meanwhile, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

  • Jan 06, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    42 NIT Hamirpur students test positive for COVID-19

    Forty-two students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. 

    No Covid-related death was reported in the district on Wednesday, and the count of fatalities here stands at 308.

    The number of total confirmed cases in the district has risen to 18,170, and the count of recoveries as at 17,762.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP records 2,038 COVID-19 cases

    Amid an ongoing surge in new COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday stressed on strict compliance of new guidelines, including closure of all schools up to Class 10 till January 16.

    As many as 2,038 fresh Covid cases were detected in the state on Wednesday, up from 992 on Tuesday.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting to review the situation and directed the officials to declare holiday in all schools up to Class 10 till January 16, an official spokesperson said.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bengal logs 14,022 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

    West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally on Wednesday climbed to 16,78,323 with 14,022 fresh cases, 4,949 more than the previous day, the health department said. The positivity rate rose to 23.17 per cent from Tuesday's 18.96 per cent, it said.

    The metropolis accounted for 6,170 new infections, followed by North 24 Parganas at 2,540 and Howrah at 1,280.

    With 17 fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 19,827, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Odisha records 1,216 new COVID-19 cases

    Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in nearly five months as 1,216 more people, including 187 children, tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, the health department said. The toll mounted to 8,466 as two patients succumbed to the virus in Bhubaneswar.

    Fifty-three other coronavirus patients in the state have died due to comorbidities, according to data.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab sees 1,811 fresh cases, 4 deaths

    Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday, while 1,811 more cases took the state's infection tally to 6,08,723, according to a medical bulletin.

    Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of infections for the past few days. The state reported 1,027 cases of the infection on Tuesday.

    The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state also rose to 7.95 per cent from 6.49 per cent a day before. The four new Covid-related fatalities pushed the toll to 16,657.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ensure Covid duty of resident docs don't exceed 8 hours: IMA urges, Centre, states

    The Indian Medical Association has requested the Centre and states to ensure that Covid duty of resident doctors do not exceed eight hours a day and after a week there should be a quarantine 10 to 14 day quarantine period in accommodation prescribed by the hospital.

    In the event of a Covid duty doctor falling ill, they should be hospitalised at the earliest. 

    In a statement, the doctors' body said in case of untimely death, the status of Covid martyr and compensation as well as case-wise assistance should be arranged.

    There should also be a provision for taking care of the mental health of doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    France allows some COVID-infected medics to keep working

    France is allowing health care workers who are infected with the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate, an extraordinary stopgap measure aimed at easing staff shortages at hospitals and other facilities caused by an unprecedented explosion in cases.

    The special exemption to France's quarantine rules being rolled out to hospitals, elderly care homes, doctors' offices and other essential health services testifies to the growing strain on the French medical system by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

    It is a calculated risk, with the possibility that health care workers with COVID-19 could infect colleagues and patients being weighed against what the government says is a need to keep essential services running.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge

    Hospitals across the US are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges. This time, they are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. People are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in hopes of getting tested for COVID-19, putting more strain on the system.

    And a surprising share of patients — two-thirds in some places — are testing positive while in the hospital for other reasons.

    At the same time, hospitals say the patients aren't as sick as those who came in during the last surge. Intensive care units aren't as full, and ventilators aren't needed as much as they were before.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

    The Grammy Awards have been postponed weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organisers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant, signalling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.

    The attempt at a back-to-normal show had been scheduled for January 31 at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena with a live audience and performances, but no new date is on the books.

    The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan CM's son tests COVID positive

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot, has tested positive for COVID-19.

    Vaibhav Gehlot informed that he is asymptomatic and as per the doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all COVID protocols.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi zoo shuts down temporarily

    In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the National Zoological Park in Delhi has shut down temporarily. 

    Delhi reported over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 11.88 per cent, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Priyanka Gandhi's public meetings in Uttarakhand postponed

    In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's two public meetings that were to take place in Uttarakhand have been postponed.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Chhattisgarh reports 1,615 new COVID cases

    Chhattisgarh reports 1,615 new COVID cases; active caseload at 4,562, positivity rate at 4.32%

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Haryana reports 35 more cases of Omicron variant

    Haryana reported 35 more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 yesterday, says Health department

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi govt escalates COVID beds capacity in hospitals

    In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has ordered to escalate the COVID beds capacity in nine government hospitals of the national capital. As per an order dated January 4, 2021, the government has directed to increase COVID beds capacity in its nine hospitals from the existing 3,316 to 4,350.

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mumbai: 6 more BEST employees test COVID positive

    Mumbai: 6 more employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) test positive for COVID-19

    60 employees had tested positive on Wednesday. 

  • Jan 06, 2022 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mumbai: 230 resident doctors tested positive in last 3 days

    Maharashtra: A total of 230 resident doctors from various hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 3 days, says Ganesh Solunke, president of JJ Hospital, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors

