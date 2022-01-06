Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs over 90,000 new cases, 325 fatalities in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid test amid fear of spread of Omicron variant of COVID in Bengaluru.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 2,85,401 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,82,876

The tally of Omicron cases has reached 2,630 today

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 90,928 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 325 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 19,206 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.81 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,41,009.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 2,630 today with 797 cases in Maharashtra and 465 in Delhi respectively.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 2,85,401 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,82,876. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,53,05,751 samples have been tested up to January 5 for COVID-19. Of these 14,13,030 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Also, the Delhi government has ordered to escalate the COVID beds capacity in nine government hospitals of the national capital. As per an order dated January 4, 2021, the government has directed to increase COVID beds capacity in its nine hospitals from the existing 3,316 to 4,350.

"In the view of the rapid spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi, hospitals under GNCTD are hereby directed to escalate beds capacity immediately to the proposed increase in beds," read the order.

Meanwhile, fresh COVID cases in Kerala saw a further rise on Wednesday with the State reporting 4,801 new infections which raised the caseload to 52,54,290. The southern State had reported 3,640 cases on Tuesday. The State also recorded 258 deaths which increased the total fatalities to 48,895 till date, an official press release said.

Of the 258 deaths, 29 were recorded over the last few days and 229 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court. With 1,813 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,90,913 and the active cases reached 22,910, the release said. As many as 71,098 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Gurugram: Mobile teams to keep tabs on COVID patients in home isolation

ALSO READ: Do we still need 14-day quarantine for Covid-19 patients? Here's what WHO has to say

Latest India News