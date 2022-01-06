Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
125 passengers onboard chartered flight from Italy test Covid positive upon arrival in Amritsar

There were 179 passengers on the Italy-Amritsar flight, said VK Seth, Airport Director.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Amritsar Updated on: January 06, 2022 15:52 IST
air india flight, covid positive, covid 19 news
Image Source : @ANI

125 passengers onboard chartered flight from Italy test Covid positive upon arrival in Amritsar

As many as 125 passengers that have arrived in Amritsar on Air India's Italy-Amritsar flight have tested positive for Covid-19, said airport authorities on Thursday. 

There were 179 passengers on the Italy-Amritsar flight, said VK Seth, Airport Director.

The country has on Thursday recorded 90,928 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 325 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 19,206 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.81 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,41,009.

