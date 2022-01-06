Follow us on Image Source : @ANI 125 passengers onboard chartered flight from Italy test Covid positive upon arrival in Amritsar

As many as 125 passengers that have arrived in Amritsar on Air India's Italy-Amritsar flight have tested positive for Covid-19, said airport authorities on Thursday.

There were 179 passengers on the Italy-Amritsar flight, said VK Seth, Airport Director.

The country has on Thursday recorded 90,928 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 325 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 19,206 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.81 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,41,009.

