Friday, December 31, 2021
     
  • High Court and district courts of Delhi to function on virtual mode only from Jan 3 to Jan 15 over rising COVID-19 cases
  • West Bengal Govt decides to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3
  • Mumbai on alert following intel inputs of Khalistani attack on New Year's eve
Omicron variant LIVE UPDATES: Telangana reports 5 new cases

Telangana has also reported 280 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 6,81,587.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2021 7:11 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Omicron variant LIVE UPDATES: Telangana reports 5 new cases. 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Telangana reported five new cases of COVID variant Omicron in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 67 in the state, informed Telangana Health Bulletin on Thursday. Of these 67 Omicron cases, a total of 22 people have recovered and been discharged from the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospital so far, the bulletin informed. Meanwhile, Telangana has also reported 280 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 6,81,587. The state has also reported one death in the last 24 hours taking the overall death toll to 4,025. As many as 206 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection on Thursday while the cumulative recoveries stand at 6,73,999. The recovery rate is 98.88 percent.

 

Live updates :Omicron Variant Latest News Updates

  • Dec 31, 2021 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Not more than 50 persons allowed at weddings, gatherings in both enclosed and open spaces: Govt of Maharashtra

    Government of Maharashtra: In an amended order, not more than 50 persons allowed at weddings, gatherings in both enclosed and open spaces; 20 people allowed at last rites (funerals). While in public places like beaches, open grounds, if deemed appropriate Section 144 may be imposed. 

  • Dec 31, 2021 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID vaccination drive for students in 15 to 18 year age group to start from January 3: Govt of Assam

    COVID-19 vaccination drive for students in 15 to 18 year age group to start from 3rd January 2022: Government of Assam. We are starting from 3rd January to vaccinate children under the 15-18 age group; will begin with educational institutions: Keshab Mahanta, Assam Health Minister. 

     

