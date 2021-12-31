Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Omicron variant LIVE UPDATES: Telangana reports 5 new cases.

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Telangana reported five new cases of COVID variant Omicron in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 67 in the state, informed Telangana Health Bulletin on Thursday. Of these 67 Omicron cases, a total of 22 people have recovered and been discharged from the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospital so far, the bulletin informed. Meanwhile, Telangana has also reported 280 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 6,81,587. The state has also reported one death in the last 24 hours taking the overall death toll to 4,025. As many as 206 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection on Thursday while the cumulative recoveries stand at 6,73,999. The recovery rate is 98.88 percent.

