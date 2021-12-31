Israel detects first case of 'florona', a double infection of Covid-19 and influenza

Follow us on Image Source : AP An Israeli health worker tests a Jewish seminary student for COVID-19 at a coronavirus testing center in Jerusalem

Israel detected the first case of "florona" disease, a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza, said Arab News said on Friday.

An Israeli newspaper reported that the case of double infection was found in a woman who entered the Rabin Medical Center this week to give birth.

Israel has, meanwhile, on Friday, begun delivering a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to coronavirus, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it prepares for a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant.

Israel, which led a world-beating vaccination program in 2020, will administer a fourth dose of the vaccine to individuals with weakened immune systems along with elderly residents and employees in care homes.

The rollout of the fourth dose began at Israel's Sheba Medical Center Friday morning and was administered to heart and lung transplant patients.

