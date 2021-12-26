Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omicron Alert: 10-day night curfew in Karnataka from Dec 28, New Year parties banned

Karnataka govt announced a 10-day night curfew, starting from December 28, in view of Omicron variant of Covid-19 between 10 pm to 5 am. The decision will be reviewed after the end of this 10-day period, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

The government has also announced a ban on New Year-related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns with new clusters emerging and increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

"From December 28 onwards, for about ten days, to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

"There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said.

The Minister also said that in places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.

The decision was taken after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant on Sunday.

