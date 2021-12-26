Sunday, December 26, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Telangana reports 3 new cases, state tally rises to 41
Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Telangana reports 3 new cases, state tally rises to 41

Total number of Omicron cases rose to 41 in Telangana out of which 10 patients have recovered completely and were discharged from state-run TIMS hospital.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2021 9:01 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A medic administers a dose of COVID vaccine to a beneficiary in Bengaluru.

 

 

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Telangana reported 3 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 41 in the state out of which 10 patients have recovered completely and were discharged from the state-run TIMS hospital. According to the COVID status bulletin by the health department on Saturday, as many as 333 passengers arriving from "At Risk" countries were screened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on the day. A total of 8 such passengers were found to be COVID positive. All eight samples have been sent for genome sequencing, of which none of the passengers travelling from the "At risk" countries tested positive.3 samples of the passengers travelling from countries other than "At risk" countries were tested positive on a random sampling basis for the Omicron variant. The results of the 5 samples are awaited.India's tally of Omicron cases has surpassed the 400 mark till now.

 

Live updates :Omicron Variant Latest News Updates

  • Dec 26, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron accounts for over 10% of new COVID cases in Turkey's crowded cities

    The Covid-19 Omicron variant started to spread in Turkey, especially in crowded provinces, and it accounts for over 10 per cent of the new cases in these cities, the Turkish health minister has said. "More than 10 per cent of new cases in our crowded provinces are caused by Omicron," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted. "Nothing to worry about. We have the necessary knowledge and pandemic experience," Xinhua news agency quoted the minister as saying. Stating that this variant does not require additional personal precautions and does not cause a significant increase in hospitalisations, Koca noted that the fight against the pandemic will continue with masks, distance rules and vaccines. Turkey on Saturday reported 20,470 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,286,986, according to the health ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 145 to 81,403, while 22,109 more people recovered in the last 24 hours. A total of 357,536 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

  • Dec 26, 2021 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vaccine mix and match policy is good: IMA President JA Jayalal

    We welcome the PM's announcement for COVID vaccine for children aged 15-18 and booster dose for healthcare and frontline workers. I have written to the PM, suggesting that pediatricians and family physicians should be utilized in vaccinating children. Also, responding to question of which COVID vaccine would be given as booster shot, IMA chief JA Jayalal says, "As per mix and match policy, that IMA believes is good, if a person has taken Covaxin, he has to take Covishield and those who have taken Covishield has to take Covaxin."

     

  • Dec 26, 2021 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    It's historical decision & will serve as milestone: Dr Ravi Malik on Govt announcing booster shot and children vaccines

    It is a historical decision and will serve as a milestone in the fight against COVID-19 because the vaccine is the most effective preventive tool against this disease: Dr Ravi Malik, Director, Radix Healthcare on Government announcing booster shot and vaccines for children aged 15-18.

     

  • Dec 26, 2021 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, 1,118 in total

    Israel on Saturday reported 591 new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, according to the country's health ministry.It raised the total Omicron cases in Israel from 527 to 1,118, the ministry said.It added that 723 of all the infected are returning passengers from abroad. The ministry also reported another 861 cases with high suspicion of infection with the variant, but the results of their genomic sequencing tests have yet to be received. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has risen to 1,363,577 after 1,775 new cases were added. The death toll from the virus in Israel remained unchanged at 8,241, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 88 to 90.

  • Dec 26, 2021 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Lockdown will not be imposed in Assam: State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta

    Omicron: All arrangements are in place to tackle any possible surge of COVID-19. Lockdown will not be imposed in Assam, says State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

     

