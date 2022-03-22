Omar's claim Farooq Abdullah was not responsible for Kashmiri Pandits' genocide a lie: BJP's Amit Malviya

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Monday once again upped the ante against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah who claimed his father and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah was not responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Amit Malviya shared a copy of J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act, claiming it was introduced by Farooq Abdullah, in which 1 November 1989 was the 'cut off for exodus.'

Malviya further wrote, "Omar claimed his father Farooq Abdullah was not responsible for the genocide. It was a lie. Here is J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act, introduced by Farooq Abdullah, in which 1Nov1989 is the cut off for exodus. What did he do for 79 days, till 18 January 1990, when he resigned as CM?"

The entire political debate of who was responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from J&K started after the recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files' which Omar claimed that is far from truth.

"Many false things have been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' movie. During that time Farooq Abdullah was not J&K's CM but Governor rule was there. VP Singh's government was there in the country which was backed by BJP," Omar Abdullah had said.

However, hitting out at National Conference leader, Amit Malviya on Saturday asked Omar "Which part of The Kashmir Files does Omar find untrue?"

"The fact that Farooq Abdullah, his father, resigned as CM on 18 Jan 1990, and as if on cue the genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus starting 19 January 1990? That he ordered the release of 70 ISI trained dreaded terrorists?"

