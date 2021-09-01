Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Make up your mind': Omar Abdullah trains guns at Centre for talks with Taliban

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday trained guns at the Centre for holding talks with the Taliban. He said that the government should "make up its mind" on whether it considers the Taliban a terror organization or not.

"Either Taliban is a terror organisation or not, please clarify to us how you see them. If they are a terror group, why are you talking to them? If not, then will you move to United Nations and have it delisted as a terror organisation? Make up your mind," Abdullah said.

His remarks came a day after India held first talks with Taliban on Tuesday. Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal had met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha, the first high-level contact between the two sides on a day the US completed withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. It said the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.

During the meeting, The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern at the meeting that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

It said the discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to visit to India. The MEA said the Taliban leader assured the Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

