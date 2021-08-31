India holds first talks with Taliban, conveys Afghanistan soil shouldn't be used for terrorism

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/AP India holds meeting with Taliban leader in Doha on latter’s request

India on Tuesday held a meeting with a Taliban leader in Doha on latter’s request. Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.

Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up, a statement read.

Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

The Taliban representative assured the Ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed.

