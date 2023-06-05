Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSJAISHANKAR Jaishankar interacts with Indian Community in Namibia, says 'world decided to stand with us'

S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, stated on Sunday that the flood of condolence messages and support he received following the terrible train accident in Odisha demonstrates how connected the world is to India.

"Interacted with the Indian community in Windhoek, Namibia this evening. Shared with them the history of our ties, as well as the new expressions of friendship. Also discussed the progress in India and its impact on Indians living abroad," wrote Jaishankar on Twitter.

Speaking to Indian expatriates in Namibia on Sunday, EAM Jaishankar stated, "A lot of leaders from all over the world and the foreign minister from here [Namibia] also has expressed solidarity and sent sympathy."

"I received many messages and foreign ministers and friends from across the world. The Prime Minister also received lots of messages. This is an example of how globalised today's world is and how the world is connected with India," he said further as quoted by news agency ANI.

"A tragedy happened in India and the world decided to stand with India," the EAM added.

S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, traveled to Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, on Sunday to boost ties with the country.

Two passenger trains and a goods train were involved in the Balasore derailment, which resulted in 275 deaths and over 1,000 injuries.

The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train collided on three different tracks at the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district in the three-way accident.

S Jaishankar said, "I am physically here but the heart is in india. Our prayers today are for it."

The EAM will make phone calls to the country's top leaders while they are in Namibia.

He was received by the deputy minister of International Relations and Collaboration of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu.

"Arrived in Windhoek. Thank Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly. Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward," S Jaishankar tweeted earlier.

Along with co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting's inaugural session with the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Namibia, he will also meet other government ministers.

The External Affairs Minister was in Cape Town, South Africa, for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting prior to Sunday's arrival in the capital of Namibia.

