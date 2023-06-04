'There are things bigger than politics': S Jaishankar takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi for US remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI S Jaishankar takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi for US remarks

S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United States on Saturday.

Jaishankar stated that Rahul Gandhi does not engage in politics when he travels abroad and will argue "vigorously" upon his return to India.

"I may differ strongly with someone but how do I counter it ... I would like to go back home and do it. And watch me when I get back," Jaishankar said, without naming Rahul Gandhi.

While he was in Cape Town for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the Minister of External Affairs engaged in conversation with members of the Indian community.

The Indian audience was given a chance to ask questions following Jaishankar's speech.

Jaishankar was asked by a member of the Indian community, without mentioning Rahul Gandhi, what he would like to say about remarks made by "someone" in the United States.

The minister responded, "Look, I say that I can only talk for myself. I try, when I go abroad, not to do politics abroad. For this, I'm perfectly prepared to argue and argue very vigorously at home."

Additionally, he stated that democratic culture entails collective responsibility, such as working for the "national interest" and the "collective image."

In an indirect reference to the Congress leader, Jaishankar stated, "There are sometimes things bigger than politics and when you step outside the country, I think that's important to remember."

"What is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in the 1980s," Rahul Gandhi said earlier on Wednesday, referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi claimed during his speech at the "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan" event in San Francisco that the BJP-led government's actions affected minorities, Dalits, and tribal people and that they needed to be "fought with affection."

"It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are also feeling the same. You can't cut hatred with hatred., but only with love and affection," Gandhi said.

Rahul also discussed "economic inequality" at the event in San Francisco, stating that "five people have lakhs of crores" despite some people having trouble making ends meet.

