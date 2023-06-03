Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha train accident: Varun Gandhi urges MPs to donate part of salary to aid grieving families

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi on Saturday urged fellow parliamentarians to donate a part of their salary to help the families of victims of the Odisha train accident.

They should first get support and then justice, he said in a tweet.

Stating that the three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore was heart-wrenching, the MP from Pilibhit said that the need of the hour was for everyone to stand in support of the families like a rock.

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: "The train accident in Odisha is heart-wrenching. We should stand in support of the grieving families like a rock. I appeal to all my fellow MPs to aid the grieving families by giving a part of our salaries to them. They should be given support first, and then justice."

A source claimed that preliminary investigations have revealed that the Coromandel Express train that was involved in the terrible rail accident that occurred on Friday in Odisha entered the loop line and struck a goods train that was parked there rather than the main line just ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station.

After colliding with the scattered coaches of Coromandel Express on the adjacent track, the coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express capsized.

The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express was traveling at a speed of 116 kmph, while the Coromandel Express was traveling at 128 kmph.

According to sources, the report has been sent to the Railway Board.

Indian Railways construct loop lines in a station area, in this case the Bahanagar Bazar station, to accommodate additional trains and simplify operations.

In order to accommodate a full-length goods train with multiple engines, most loop lines are 750 meters long.

There were approximately 2,000 passengers aboard the two trains.

The accident has resulted in at least 261 fatalities and nearly 1,000 injuries.

