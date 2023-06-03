Odisha train mishap: Survivors thank their stars, 'God has given second life'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Train accident site

Odisha train mishap: At least 261 people have been killed and over 900 injured in the deadly train crash that took place in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, involving two passenger trains- the Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The Balasore district hospital and Soro hospital where the injured have been rushed after a triple train accident, are bursting at their seams as the huge flow of patients has crammed up every room with patients spilling onto corridors.

While there are hundreds of families looking for their kin who may have encountered the mishap, there were also a few who thanked their stars for having a narrow escape.

Three members of the same family survived the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore and returned to their home in West Bengal. Three members; Subroto Pal, Deboshree Pal and their child are the residents of Malubasan village in Mahisadal, Purba Medinipur in West Bengal. "We left for Chennai from Kharagpur station yesterday. After Balasore station, the train felt a jolt. Then we saw the compartment filling with smoke. I could not see anyone. The local people came to my aid & they pulled me out of the wreckage. It is like the god has given me second life," he said.

Another such survivor said, "I have never seen such a horrific incident earlier. I was going to Chennai from Bihar. I have not informed my family yet."

"I was going to Chennai from Bihar. I was in S3. The compartment was derailed after the collision. The management safely rescued us and we have reached Howarah," says one of the survivors of the Balasore Train Accident.

