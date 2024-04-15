Odisha: 5 dead, 40 injured after bus falls from bridge in Jajpur district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visuals from the accident site

Jajpur: At least five individuals, including a woman, were killed, and approximately 40 others sustained injuries when a bus headed to Kolkata fell from a bridge in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday evening, according to police.

5 dead, 40 injured

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Barabati Bridge on National Highway-16. The bus was carrying 50 passengers and travelling from Puri to Kolkata, said police. “Four men and a woman have died in the accident. Around 40 people are injured, and 30 of them are being taken to Cuttack SCB Medical College,” said Tapan Kumar Naik, Inspector in-Charge of Dharamshala Police Station.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the accident site.

CM Patnaik expresses condolences

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the deceased. "I am saddened to know about the passenger bus accident in Barbati Street area of ​​Jajpur district. I pray for the immortal soul of the deceased and express my condolences to their families. Also, I wish all the injured a speedy recovery," said Patnaik.

Also Read: Nana Patole accident: Maharashtra Congress chief's car meets with accident in Bhandara

Also Read: Pakistan: 17 killed, over 30 injured after truck carrying pilgrims falls into ravine in Balochistan