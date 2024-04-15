Monday, April 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Odisha: 5 dead, 40 injured after bus falls from bridge in Jajpur district

Odisha: 5 dead, 40 injured after bus falls from bridge in Jajpur district

A bus heading to Kolkata fell from a bridge in Odisha's Jajpur district. Rescue operation is underway at the accident spot.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Jajpur (Odisha) Updated on: April 15, 2024 23:27 IST
Odisha, accident
Image Source : PTI Visuals from the accident site

Jajpur: At least five individuals, including a woman, were killed, and approximately 40 others sustained injuries when a bus headed to Kolkata fell from a bridge in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday evening, according to police.

5 dead, 40 injured

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Barabati Bridge on National Highway-16. The bus was carrying 50 passengers and travelling from Puri to Kolkata, said police. “Four men and a woman have died in the accident. Around 40 people are injured, and 30 of them are being taken to Cuttack SCB Medical College,” said Tapan Kumar Naik, Inspector in-Charge of Dharamshala Police Station.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the accident site.

CM  Patnaik expresses condolences

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the deceased. "I am saddened to know about the passenger bus accident in Barbati Street area of ​​Jajpur district. I pray for the immortal soul of the deceased and express my condolences to their families. Also, I wish all the injured a speedy recovery," said Patnaik.

Also Read: Nana Patole accident: Maharashtra Congress chief's car meets with accident in Bhandara

Also Read: Pakistan: 17 killed, over 30 injured after truck carrying pilgrims falls into ravine in Balochistan

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement