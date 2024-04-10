Nana Patole accident: Maharashtra Congress chief's car meets with accident in Bhandara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nana Patole.

Congress State President Nana Patole has encountered a severe accident while returning from Bhandara. His car collided with a truck on the way back, resulting in the car being completely wrecked. The horrific accident left Patole’s car in shambles, but fortunately, he sustained only minor injuries and managed to escape the crash with his life.

Truck collision causes major damage to Patole’s car

During the late hours of Tuesday, while on his way back from a campaign event in Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency, Congress candidate Prashant Padole, along with Congress state chief Nana Patole, faced a terrifying moment when a speeding truck rammed into their vehicle. The collision was so intense that it caused significant damage to their car. Fortunately, Patole sustained only minor injuries. However, the incident has sparked a flurry of discussions and debates in the current political landscape.

Congress candidate in Bhandara-Gondiya after 25 years

For the first time in 25 years, the Congress party has fielded a candidate in the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Prashant Padole, representing the Congress party’s progressive agenda, is making extensive efforts to connect with voters across every village in the constituency. Through various meetings and gatherings, Padole is urging voters to exercise their franchise diligently. The campaign has yielded positive results, fostering a sense of enthusiasm among party workers. Dr. Prashant Padole expressed confidence that after 25 years, a Congress candidate will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections, highlighting the significance of the grand alliance.