Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. NCP-Sharad Pawar releases third list of 9 candidates, fields Shashikant Shinde from Satara

NCP-Sharad Pawar releases third list of 9 candidates, fields Shashikant Shinde from Satara

Nationalist Congress Party -Sharadchandra Pawar, according to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing pact, will contest on 10 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The party has so far announced candidates on nine seats.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 10:12 IST
NCP (Sharad) President Sharad Pawar speaks during a press
Image Source : PTI NCP (Sharad) President Sharad Pawar speaks during a press conference, in Nagpur. (File photo)

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - Sharadchandra Pawar on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In its latest list, the party has announced candidates for Ahmednagar, Baramati, and Beed constituencies.

According to the list, Shashikant Shinde has been made the candidate from Satara seat, Sharad Pawar's daughter from Baramati, Shriram Patil from Raver seat.

Shashikant Shinde's candidature was given after NCP (SP) sitting MP Srinivas Patil refused to contest from Satara seat.

Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar will be contesting on a total of nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra according to the seat-sharing pact with Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress. Out of 10, the party has named candidates for nine seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday finalised the seat-sharing pact between its members Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP-Sharad Pawar and Congress. According to the deal, Shiv Sena-UBT will contest on 21 seats, Congress on 17 and NCP-Sharad Pawar on 10.  

Shivsena-UBT | 21 seats

  1. Jalgaon
  2. Buldhana
  3. Yavatmal-Washim
  4. Hingoli
  5. Parbhani
  6. Aurangabad
  7. Nashik
  8. Palghar
  9. Kalyan
  10. Thane
  11. Mumbai North West
  12. Mumbai North East
  13. Mumbai South Central
  14. Mumbai South
  15. Raigad
  16. Maval
  17. Shirdi
  18. Osmanabad
  19. Sangli
  20. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
  21. Hatkanangle

Congress | 17 seats

  1. Nandurbar 
  2. Dhule
  3. Akola
  4. Amravati
  5. Ramtek
  6. Nagpur
  7. Bhandara-Gondiya
  8. Gadchiroli-Chimur
  9. Chandrapur
  10. Nanded
  11. Jalna
  12. Mumbai North
  13. Mumbai North Central
  14. Kolhapur
  15. Pune
  16. Latur 
  17. Solapur

NCP- Sharad Chandra Pawar | 10 seats

  1. Raver
  2. Wardha
  3. Dindori
  4. Bhiwandi
  5. Baramati
  6. Shirur
  7. Ahmednagar
  8. Beed
  9. Madha
  10. Satara

ALSO READ | Raj Thackeray, MNS chief, declares 'unconditional' support for PM Modi in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement