NCP-Sharad Pawar releases third list of 9 candidates, fields Shashikant Shinde from Satara

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - Sharadchandra Pawar on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In its latest list, the party has announced candidates for Ahmednagar, Baramati, and Beed constituencies.

According to the list, Shashikant Shinde has been made the candidate from Satara seat, Sharad Pawar's daughter from Baramati, Shriram Patil from Raver seat.

Shashikant Shinde's candidature was given after NCP (SP) sitting MP Srinivas Patil refused to contest from Satara seat.

Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar will be contesting on a total of nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra according to the seat-sharing pact with Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress. Out of 10, the party has named candidates for nine seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday finalised the seat-sharing pact between its members Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP-Sharad Pawar and Congress. According to the deal, Shiv Sena-UBT will contest on 21 seats, Congress on 17 and NCP-Sharad Pawar on 10.

Shivsena-UBT | 21 seats

Jalgaon Buldhana Yavatmal-Washim Hingoli Parbhani Aurangabad Nashik Palghar Kalyan Thane Mumbai North West Mumbai North East Mumbai South Central Mumbai South Raigad Maval Shirdi Osmanabad Sangli Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Hatkanangle

Congress | 17 seats

Nandurbar Dhule Akola Amravati Ramtek Nagpur Bhandara-Gondiya Gadchiroli-Chimur Chandrapur Nanded Jalna Mumbai North Mumbai North Central Kolhapur Pune Latur Solapur

NCP- Sharad Chandra Pawar | 10 seats

Raver Wardha Dindori Bhiwandi Baramati Shirur Ahmednagar Beed Madha Satara

