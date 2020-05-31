Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 129 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,948; death toll at 7

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 1,948 after 129 new cases were reported, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said on Sunday. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 889, while 1050 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Kendrapara accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 18, followed by Gajapati at 16, Nuapada reported 12 cases. While Balangi reported 11 cases, Ganjam and Jajpur reported 10 cases each, Khurdha reported 7 cases, Balasore, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj and Baragarh reported 6 cases each, Cuttack reported 5 cases, Puri and Deogarh reported 4 cases each, Keonjhar reported 3 cases, Jagatsinghpur reported 2 cases, and one each case in Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur.

Of the 129 new COVID-19 cases, 119 are in quarantine centres. 10 were from local contacts.

As many as 1,52,131 samples were tested so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage