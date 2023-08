Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy security force deployment in the wake of the Nuh violence, in Gurugram (File photo)

Haryana: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has been arrested in a hate speech case by the Nuh police.

Bittu Bajrangi's arrest has come in the wake of Nuh violence a few days ago.

A case was registered against Bittu Bajrangi after a complaint by ASP Usha Kundu at Nuh Sadar police station.

The case against Bittu Bajrangi has been registered under IPC sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 395, 397, 506, 25, 54, and 59.

