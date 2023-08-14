Haryana violence: Internet services restored in Nuh two weeks after clashes | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Internet services restored in Nuh

Haryana violence: Internet services have been restored in the violence-hit district Nuh of Haryana two weeks after clashes erupted and later spread to adjoining Gurugram. The state government earlier had extended the ban on mobile internet services till August 13 (Monday) in the district. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Nuh had announced curfew relaxation in the violence-ridden district from 6 am to 8 pm on August 14 and 15.

Curfew Relaxation in the District

"Keeping in view, the information received from the Police department, in the exercise of the powers vested in me by virtue of Section-144 of the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby lift the curfew for the movement of public from 6 am to 8 pm (14.00 hours only) on 14.08.2023 and 15.08.2023," the order reads.

Punishment for violation of order

The District Magistrate further said that this order is passed ex-parte and is addressed to the public in general. However, if any person is found guilty of a violation of the aforesaid order, he will be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and all other relevant rules as applicable.

Superintendent of Police Nuh will ensure the proper implementation of these orders.

"In exceptional cases, where the undersigned or concerned SDM is satisfied that it is essential for any person or persons to be allowed to move during curfew hours to seek urgent medical aid, may permit such person(s) for the purpose by issuing him/them curfew passes," it said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other places.

ALSO READ | Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed on August 14, 15 in Nuh district | Check timings and other details

ALSO READ | Haryana: Hindu Mahapanchayat demands NIA probe in Nuh violence, next procession on Aug 28 | DETAILS

Latest India News