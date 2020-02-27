Northeast Delhi violence: Pictures show devastation in most affected areas

Image Source : PTI Security personnel look at houses set ablaze in the violence over CAA in parts of Northeast Delhi

Communal clashes in Northeast Delhi have so far claimed 34 lives in the national capital. With normalcy slowly returning to the affected areas, an uneasy calm was witnessed in the riot-hit Northeast Delhi on Thursday. As police conducted flag marches and security personnel spread out across the northeastern edge of the national capital in a bid to quell the violence raging since Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first reaction appealed for peace and brotherhood. Big names including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and newly-appointed Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava took stock of the situation of the most affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have confirmed the arrest of 130 people in connection with the Northeast Delhi violence. Hospitals in the vicinity continue to receive patients with injuries resulting from the clashes. Some medical centers have even run out of basic first aid facilities.

These pictures depict the scenes of devastation as Northeast Delhi continues to rage under communal clashes.

Image Source : PTI Security personnel look at houses set ablaze in the violence over CAA in parts of Northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Heavy police deployment after clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups during a protest, near Babarpur area of East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protestors hurl stones after clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups at Maujpur area, in East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protesters raise slogans during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens at Shaheen Bagh, in New Delhi

Image Source : PTI Women walk past security personnel deployed during an anti-CAA protest near Jaffrabad metro station, in East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protestors raise slogans during a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), at Chand Bagh area, in East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Family members of Rahul Solanki, who was killed during clashes between Hindu mobs and Muslims protesting a contentious new citizenship law, weep outside a mortuary in New Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Heavy police deployment after clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups during a protest, near Babarpur area of East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protestors raise slogans during a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), at Jafrabad, in East Delh

Image Source : PTI A protestor (R) brandishes a pistol during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protestors vandalize a car during a clash between a group of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Maujpur crossing, in northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protestors throw brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protestors during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A group of CAA supporters arrives at Maujpur crossing in northeast Delh

Image Source : PTI Brick-bats lie on the Khajuri road during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A road strewn with brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A group of protesters after clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA near Babarpur area of East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Vehicles set ablaze as protestors throw brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A car in flames near a vandalised fruit shop during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Chand Bagh in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protestors throw brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Chand Bagh in Bhajanpura, in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A protestor holding a stick walks on a deserted road after clashes erupted at Karawal Nagar of East Delhi, India

Image Source : PTI Smoke rises after miscreants set fire to a shop during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Karawal Nagar area of East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Heavy security deployed following clashes over the new citizenship law at Maujpur area of East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets a victim injured in clashes over the new citizenship law, at a hospital in New Delhi

Image Source : PTI Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Mustafabad area of East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (L) meet a victim injured in clashes over the new citizenship law, at a hospital in New Delhi

Image Source : PTI Smoke billows from Gokalpuri neighbourhood during clashes between those against and supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Police personnel stand guard during clashes between groups against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jafrabad metro station in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik interacts with family members of police inspector Ratan Lal at Shaheed Smarak Sthal, in New Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct flag march as they pass a burnt petrol pump station, during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard during clashes between those supporting and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Locals and a policeman look on as smoke rises after miscreants set fire to a shop during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Karawal Nagar area of East Delhi

Image Source : PTI A neighbourhood vandalised by rioters during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A boy walks past a neighbourhood vandalised by rioters during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Jafrabad masjid Imam (C) walks towards the site of clash between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Rioters set ablaze a shop during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in at Gokalpuri in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard during clashes between those supporting and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Heavy security deployed following the clashes over the new citizenship law at Jaffarabad area of East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard during clashes between those supporting and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard on a street following clashes over the new citizenship law, near Jafrabad metro station in northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard near a neighbourhood vandalised by rioters during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Passersby stand near shops which were vandalized by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Karawal Nagar area of North-East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, near Maujpur metro station in northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Smoke rises after miscreants set fire to a shop during clashes over the new citizenship law, in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard following clashes over the new citizenship law, near Jafrabad metro station in northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Firefighters attempt to douse fire in a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI People leave their houses during clashes over the new citizenship law at Khajauri Khas area of North-East Delhi

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police's Special CP (Law & Order) SN Srivastava (R) and Delhi Police spokesperson ACP Mandeep Singh Randhawa inspect Bhajanpura area following clashes over the new citizenship law, in northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Charred remains of vehicles allegedly set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A bridegroom along with relatives heads for his wedding as they walk past Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct patrolling as they walk past Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi, Wednesday

Image Source : PTI People pay their last respects to the mortal remains of slain Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed during communal riots over the amended citizenship law in east Delhi area

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct patrolling as they walk past Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A family member pays her last respects to the mortal remains of slain Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed during communal riots over the amended citizenship law in east Delhi area

Image Source : PTI Brick-bats are seen amid vandalised properties in Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Brick-bats are seen amid vandalised properties in Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Family members perform last rites of slain Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed during communal riots over the amended citizenship law in east Delhi area

Image Source : PTI Brick-bats are seen amid vandalised properties in Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct patrolling as they walk past Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Firefighting personnel attempt to douse a blaze in Gokulpuri area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Charred remains of a vandalised property set ablaze by rioters in Gokulpuri area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A man folds his hands as security personnel conduct patrolling in Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) S N Shrivastava and Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Satish Golcha inspect Johar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A security personnel inspects a damaged property in Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A man injured during communal violence over the amended citizenship law in the riot-affected north east Delhi, being brought to GTB hospital for treatment, in east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct patrolling as they walk past Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Mallika wife of Musharraf (33), who was killed during communal violence over the amended citizenship law, wails over the loss of her husband outside the mortuary of GTB hospital in New Delhi

Image Source : PTI A security personnel conducts patrolling in Maujpur area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Tahira Begum from Mustafabad waits outside the mortuary of GTB hospital to receive the body of her sister Mehtab (22), who was killed during communal violence in northeast Delhi area over the amended citizenship law, in New Delhi

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) S N Shrivastava inspects Johar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI A vandalised private school in Shivpuri area of the riot-affected north east Delhi

Image Source : PTI Security personnel during a flag march on the Jafrabad-Maujpur road in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI People leave their houses following clashes over the new citizenship law in Yamuna Vihar area of northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Charred remains of a vandalised property set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law, at Shiv Vihar area of northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Relatives of the victims, killed during communal violence in northeast Delhi area over the amended citizenship law, wait outside the mortuary of GTB hospital in New Delhi

