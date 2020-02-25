North East Delhi violence: Kejriwal visits Rajghat, meets injured at GTB

Image Source : ANI Kejriwal visits Rajghat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat. He said violence will not benefit anyone as he called for restoration of peace in the national capital in the wake of violence against the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi. He visited Rajghat along with his MLAs.

Later on, Kejriwal visited the GTB Hospital to meet those injured in the violence.

Clashes were continuing for the third day on Tuesday. Earlier today, Kejriwal attended a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the situation. The meeting resolved to hance police-MLA coordination and quell rumor-mongering. It also resolved that workers of political parties should join hands to restore peace in the city and peace committees be reactivated in all localities.