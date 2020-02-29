Noida to be equipped with 1,000 high-tech cameras as part of two-fold initiative by police

Reported by Lakshay Singh

How efficiently a city can function depends largely on its roads and traffic infrastructure. Noida Traffic Police DCP, Rajesh S, speaking exclusively to India Tv, said that soon Noida roads would be equipped with high-tech cameras in large numbers.

DCP Rajesh said that within the next one year, over 1,000 cameras will be installed on several roads in Noida. These cameras will not only help monitor criminal activities but will also be used to issue traffic challans to those who violate rules.

He said that since the government's new Motor Vehicle Act has been implemented, there has been a rise in the challans issued by the traffic police. "Earlier there were only 100 traffic policemen in Noida while now the number has increased to 400," he said.

The DCP also spoke of the protocol in case of a VIP movement in the city. He said that after prior information is received on any VIP movement, the police plans the route accordingly. All the policemen who are deployed at the VIP route are constantly in touch with the control room. He said that the traffic on the route is tracked regularly and accordingly any changes that are required are made.