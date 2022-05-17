Noida: Supertech twin towers demolition deadline extended to August 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View of the Supertech twin towers in Sector 93A, Noida.

Highlights The Supreme Court on August 31 last year ordered demolition of Twin Towers in Noida

Supertech then awarded the letter of intent to Edifice Engineering of Mumbai for the demolition

But Edifice Engineering sought more time to demolish illegal structures, citing inputs from experts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida to August 28. Earlier, the top court had granted time for the demolition of towers until May 22.

The court agreed to grant a three more months extension for the demolition of 40-storey towers in the Emerald Court project at the request of Edifice Engineering, the company which has been roped in to demolish the illegal structures in Sector 93A.

The demolition of 40-storey towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- was scheduled for May 22 afternoon. However, the company said that it will take more than two months to bring down the structures. The engineering firm carrying out the demolition of the twin towers wrote to Supertech for a time extension for the job, citing inputs from the foreign experts engaged for the work.

The Supreme Court had on August 31 last year ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers built in violation of building bye-laws inside the Supertech’s Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A.

Edifice, which is taking the help of South African company Jet Demolition to demolish the twin towers, had conducted test blasts at the site on April 10. But after the test blasts, experts engaged in the job said the structures are “very solid” and they may have to use “more explosives” than what was estimated earlier to bring the buildings down.

