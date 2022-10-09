Noida: Delivery boy, security guard come to blows over entry, both arrested | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The police said that a scuffle broke out between the two when the guard did not allow the delivery boy to enter the society.

A food delivery agent and a security guard of a housing society were arrested on Sunday after a video of them locking horns emerged on social media. The police said that a scuffle broke out between the two when the guard did not allow the delivery boy to enter the society.

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media where the two can be seen assaulting each other with sticks.

"A delivery boy associated with Zomato went to deliver food to a housing society where the security guard did not allow him to enter. After which a scuffle broke out between them. Both of them have been arrested under section 151 of IPC," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, DCP.

This comes a day after a similar incident took place, where two women assaulted a security guard of a housing society in Noida.

In a video of the incident, a woman was seen to be misbehaving with the security guard by grabbing him by his collar at Noida's Ajnara Society.

Several incidents of people misbehaving with security guards in residential societies have surfaced from Noida, Gurugram in the recent past.

A few weeks ago, a woman was booked for abusing security guards at a Noida society.

