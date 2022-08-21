Noida: Woman hurls abuses at guard for stopping her speeding car in posh society | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Video grab of the incident from Noida society

Noida: A video from a residential complex in Noida has become viral where a woman is seen abusing the guards over an issue. The Noida Police have detained the woman who is seen using foul language for the guards at JP Wish Town Society of Noida sector 128.

The woman has been identified as Bhavya Roy, who is said to be a lawyer by profession. As per reports, the guard tried to stop the lawyer's over-speeding car inside the society. Roy was apparently in an inebriated state while she confronted the guards. A case has been registered against the woman under sections 323, 504, 506 IPC and Noida Police has taken the accused woman Bhavya Roy into custody.

Earlier this month, Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days after assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.

A major congregation of the Tyagi community started in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been booked for assaulting a woman and misusing state government symbols on his car.

