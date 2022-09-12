VIRAL VIDEO: Noida woman thrashing security guard caught on camera, here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Noida woman beats guard

VIRAL VIDEO: A video from Noida has taken the Internet by storm. In the short clip, a woman is seen charging towards the security guard and thrashing him. It seems like a minor argument, however, the woman reacts rather harshly and starts slapping the man at the gate. The whole incident was recorded by the security cameras at the gate.

In the video from Saturday afternoon, the woman can be seen walking onto the premises of the Cleo County Society in the Phase 3 Kotwali neighbourhood before abruptly assaulting a security guard. In the CCTV footage, a woman in a Kurti could be spotted walking toward the guard. The woman is then seen raising her hand and smacking the male guard after a brief disagreement. The woman briefly stops, but then she quickly resumes slapping him. Two other building security officers are watching the incident unfold and even capturing the incident on camera. Watch the video here:

The guard also explained his side of the story. "RFID tag on woman's car wasn't working, so the main gate didn't automatically open. We manually opened the gate to let her vehicle in. But due to slight delay, she got angry & slapped me. Strict action should be taken: Sachin Rana, security guard hit by a woman at Cleo County," the guard told ANI.

As per the reports, the woman in the viral video has been recognized as Sutapa Das, a professor. The incident took place in Noida's Cleo County Sector 121, Phase 3. Since the video went viral, netizens are reacting to the video highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

As per a tweet by the news agency, the case was taken up with the neighbourhood police, a case was registered, and the woman was arrested but later got bail.

The video of the incident doing the rounds on social media comes after a similar incident occurred only a few weeks ago. In the old video, a video of another woman verbally abusing a security guard in a similar manner leaked online and she was ultimately jailed.

-- with ANI inputs

