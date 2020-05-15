Image Source : AP Noida Sector 12, 5, village Nagla report new coronavirus cases

Noida on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases in which one case each detected in Noida sector-12 and village Nagla. While, two people tested COVID-19 positive in sector-5. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar has reached 69, while the number of active cases stands at 69.

However, a total of 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospitals on Friday after they tested negative following treatment. A 78-year-old woman, resident of Noida Sector-12 and a 21-year-old man, resident of village Nagla, are among the new COVID-19 infections. While, two men of ages 22 and 41 contacted the contagious virus.

On Friday, the authorities had collected 169 samples out of which 4 tested positive for COVID-19 while 169 others tested negative. Updating on coronavirus situation in the district, Gautam Buddh Nagar DM tweeted that the prime focus of his team is on cluster containment, early screening, symptom detection and encouraging self-regulation.

In GBN,

Today 10 more patients discharged,

Total Cured-169

Total ActRem-69

Today out of 169 reports, 4+ve and 165-ve

Teams to focus on

-Cluster containment

-Early screening

-Symptom detection

-Encouraging self regulation

Be aware and Make aware🙏 — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) May 15, 2020

So far, four people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Noida while a total of 169 coronavirus patients have been cured.

