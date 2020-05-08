Two arrested in Noida for illegally offering bus service to migrants

Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV Noida Police arrests two conmen for illegally offering free bus service to migrant labourers.

Noida Police has arrested two persons who were trying to lure migrants and collecting money from them in disguise for free bus service to their native towns. The two were asking hefty amounts from migrants, labourers who wanted to travel to Bihar.

The duo was conning people saying that the Bihar government has arranged free bus service for labourers from Delhi, UP and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida). The two have been arrested now.

Ever since lockdown imposed in the country due to the lockdown, migrants, labourers stuck in cities have been wanting to travel to their native places due to unavailibility of private or public transport.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is running special shramik trains for migrant labourers who are stuck in different states across the country. The migrant labourers, daily workers will have to spend 14-day in quarantine centres before they will be allowed to visit their respective homes.

