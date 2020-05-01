Nasik to Lucknow among 6 'Shramik Special' trains to run today. Check details

Image Source : PTI File

A "Shramik Special" train will move migrant workers and stranded people from Nasik in Maharashtra to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh today amid a countrywide lockdown. The Railways on Friday announced six "Shramik Special" trains that would transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

NASIK TO LUCKNOW SHRAMIK SPECIAL

Shramik Special train from Nasik in Maharashtra to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh will run at 9.30 pm today.

According to the Indian Railways, these special trains will run from point to point. Nodal officers will be appointed for coordination and smooth operation of these "Shramik Special" trains. The other five Shramik Special trains include Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna, and Kota to Hatia.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage