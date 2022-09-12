Noida trader battling depression shots self dead

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Noida: A 46-year-old businessman battling depression due to health issues allegedly shot himself dead in Noida on Monday, police officials said.

He lived with his family in Sector 12, under Sector 24 police station limits, and had a clothing store in Khoda on Noida-Ghaziabad border, the officials said.

"The businessman shot himself dead with his own licensed revolver. His family rushed him to a hospital but he did not survive," a police spokesperson said.

"The family told police that the businessman was suffering from health issues such as diabetes, blood pressure, etc and undergoing depression," the official added.

Sector 24 police station in-charge Amit Kumar told PTI that the man lived with his parents, wife and two children.

The local police inspected the incident site after which the body was sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, he added.

According to central government data, India recorded over 1.64 lakh deaths due to suicides in 2021 – an average of nearly 450 deaths daily or 18 every hour, with the figures reaching highest for any calendar year so far.

Mental health experts believe depression is treatable and suicide preventable if first observers, like parents or spouse or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in the person and talk to them.

