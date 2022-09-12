Caught on cam: Kerala boy riding on bicycle attacked by vicious street dog in Kozhikode

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The CCTV footage clearly shows a boy riding his bicycle in a lane and a stray dog, black in color attacks the boy

Kozhikode: In yet another of dog attacks in the country, a Kerala boy was attacked by a vicious street dog in a village in Kerala. The video which has recently surdfaced on Reddit showed that a young boy was riding his bicycle and a dog attacked him in a lane.

The was caught on a CCTV installed in the village. According to the local people, the boy is in class 7 and the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

The CCTV footage clearly shows a boy riding his bicycle in a lane, while other children are standing close to him, and suddenly a stray dog, black in color attacks the boy from the front direction. The dog pounces on the boy and bites his hand, making him fall to the ground, grasping for his safety he tries to get rid of the dog. Yet the dog bites the boy again on his hand while the child is trying to save himself, but the grip of the dog was too strong for him. Watching this the other children rush back inside the house. When the boy tries to run towards the house, the dog finally gives up and runs away. A few moments later, another dog passes by the house and nearby locals quickly rush inside the house to check up on the boy.

This isn't the first attack India has seen in the past few weeks.

The Delhi NCR region has also witnessed a rise in dog attack cases in the country. Just recently last week, a pet dog attacked a boy inside the lift of a housing society in Ghaziabad and its video went viral on social media.

Another similar incident was reported from Noida, where a delivery boy was attacked by a pet dog in a society lift. After such rising cases, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has asked residents to get their pets registered and warned that action can be taken for non-compliance with the norm.

