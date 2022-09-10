Noida: Day after German Shephard bites delivery boy, dog owner detained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (Separate incident) A delivery boy was bit by a dog in Mumbai a few days back.

Pet owner detained: The dog owner has been detained for questioning after his pet bit a man on his private parts. This incident comes days after a German Shepherd bit the private parts of a delivery boy in Mumbai on Saturday.

SHO of Krishna Nagar Police Station Alok Kumar Rai said: "A case has been registered against the dog owner Shankar Pandey, and he has been detained for questioning. The case has been registered under section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent conduct with respect to animals)."

In the complaint submitted to the police regarding the incident of the dog bite, Sankalp Nigam (who was bitten by the dog) said on September 3, at around 10.30 pm, he was coming from a 'jaagran'.

As he reached the house of Shankar Pandey, Shankar's dog bit him badly on his private parts. However, the dog owner Shankar did nothing to help him, Sankalp Nigam said.

"The applicant (Sankalp Nigam) in a difficult condition reached his home, and then drove to Lok Bandhu Hospital. Seeing my health, the doctors there, referred me to KGMU. For two days, I was admitted at the KGMU, and doctors there said that the treatment will continue for a long," he said.

Sankalp Nigam in his complaint also urged that the dog owner should assist him. Police said Sankalp Nigam and Shankar Pandey are neighbours, and that Nigam used to frequently visit Pandey's home, police said, adding that the case was registered on September 8.

