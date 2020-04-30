Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
Heavy rain, hailstorm in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

Weather in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad took a turn on Thursday as it began to rain. Hailstorms too accompanied, bringing down the temperatures in the National Capital Region.   

New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2020 18:49 IST
Hailstorm in Noida.

Weather in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad took a turn on Thursday as it began to rain. Hailstorms too accompanied, bringing down the temperatures in the National Capital Region. 

The rainfall started around 6.00 pm, followed by a hailstorm. Twitter users also began sharing photos and videos from their locations. 

Rain, hailstorm in Delhi and Noida

Earlier in April too, Delhi recorded hailstorm with a spell of rain. The skies had turned pitch black by the evening with gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 40-60 kmph in Sonipat, Bagpat, Badaut, Meerut, Khekhra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Airforce station Hindon, Ghaziabad Nazibabad, isolated places of north, north-east & east Delhi during next 2 hours.

