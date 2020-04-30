Heavy rain, hailstorm in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

Hailstorm in Noida.

Weather in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad took a turn on Thursday as it began to rain. Hailstorms too accompanied, bringing down the temperatures in the National Capital Region.

The rainfall started around 6.00 pm, followed by a hailstorm. Twitter users also began sharing photos and videos from their locations.

Rain, hailstorm in Delhi and Noida

Earlier in April too, Delhi recorded hailstorm with a spell of rain. The skies had turned pitch black by the evening with gusty winds.

Rain and hail storm in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/W45IOhBeyn — 𝕲𝖎𝖗𝖑𝖓𝖊𝖝𝖙𝖉𝖔𝖔𝖗 (@A_blue_birdie) April 30, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 40-60 kmph in Sonipat, Bagpat, Badaut, Meerut, Khekhra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Airforce station Hindon, Ghaziabad Nazibabad, isolated places of north, north-east & east Delhi during next 2 hours.

