These sectors in Noida have reported 38 cases in a day. Check list ​At least 38 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, with most cases in Noida. 423 patients have recovered from the virus so far while 10 have died. Gautam Buddh Nagar has reported at least 691 cases of the virus till date.

42-year-old male, resident of Noida Sector-42

62-year-old male, resident of Noida Sector-25

30-year-old female, resident of Noida Sector-44

27-year-old male, resident of Noida Sector-49

33-year-old male, resident of Village Chipiyana Greater Noida

25-year-old male, resident of Village Chalera Noida

45-year-old male, resident of Surajpur Greater Noida

81-year-old male, resident of Noida Sector-100

43-year-old female, resident of Eldeco Greater Noida

74-year-old male, resident of Noida Sector-53

72-year-old male, resident of Noida Sector-14

24-year-old female and 59-year-old male resident of Noida Sector-30

26-year-old male, 29-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 30-year-old male, 28-year-old male resident of Greater Noida

60-year-old female and 42-year-old female resident of Jewar

31-year-old male, 59-year-old male, 25-year-old female, 8-year-old female resident of Noida Sector 51

40-year-old male, 11-year-old female, 22-year-old male, 27-year-old female, 9-year-old female resident of Bhangel

51-year-old male, 21-year-old male, 25-year-old male resident of Jewar

20-year-old male, 40-year-old female, 22-year-old female, 28-year-old female, 26-year-old female resident of Dadri