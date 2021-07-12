Monday, July 12, 2021
     
No Rath Yatra in Jharkhand this year due to COVID-19 situation: CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested people in the state to worship Lord Jagannath at their homes as Rath Yatra will not be taken out this year.

Ranchi Published on: July 12, 2021 12:39 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested people in the state to worship Lord Jagannath at their homes as Rath Yatra will not be taken out this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Soren said that Rath Yatra could not be allowed for the second consecutive year as the coronavirus threat is still looming large in the state.

"It pains me to not allow Rath Yatra but many stern steps have to be taken to secure our tomorrow. Celebration of many festivals had to be subdued due to COVID-19. Seek blessings of Lord Jagannath from the safety of your homes," the chief minister said in a statement issued late on Sunday night.

Jharkhand's coronavirus tally stands at 3,46,279, of which 423 are active cases, while 3,40,737 people have recovered from the disease and 5,119 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

