Nitish Kumar loses cool in Assembly, yet again; Bihar CM accuses BJP of working to fail liquor ban

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CM Nitish Kumar lost his temper in Bihar Assembly.

Nitish Kumar loses cool in Bihar Assembly: The second day of Bihar Assembly Winter Session witnessed uproarious scenes with the ruling coalition and opposition BJP firing charges at each other. The heated exhange of words from both sides also saw Chief Minister Nitish Kumar losing his cool.

As soon as the proceedings began, BJP members started sloganeering against the RJD-JDU government. Referring to party's victory in the just concluded Kurhani by-election, BJP MLAs raised slogans like 'Kurhani to jhanki hai, poora Bihar baaki hai (Kurhani is just a trailer, we will win Bihar)', irking CM Nitish. The newly-elected MLA from Kurhani Kedar Gupta took oath amid complete pandemonium in the house.

A few BJP MLAs then raised the issue of death of at least seven people in Chhapra after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor. The BJP camp demanded compensation for the family of those who died while accusing the Nitish government of failing to enforce the liquor ban. This further infuriated Nitish Kumar. The chief minister hit back at the BJP leaders, saying, "sharab bandhi ke paksh mein sab tha ki nahi? kya ho gaya...kya ho gaya...tum bol rhe ho zehreeli sharaab... (everyone was in favour of prohibition...what happened now...you are talking about spurious liquor?)"

Amid the heightened tension in the house, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes. However, chaos continued even after the House resumed.

It is not for the first time that Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the Assembly. In March this year, an angry Nitish Kumar asked the then Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to run the House as per the Constitution. The Speaker tried to explain his point of view, however, the Bihar CM continued to lash out at the chair. "Would you run the House like this? We will not allow this to happen. Discussion in the House is not done like this," Nitish told Sinha, a BJP leader. Later Sinha sought to clarify the matter, saying he will not let the legislature be insulted.

Latest India News