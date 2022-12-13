2025 Bihar Assembly elections will be fought under leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, announces Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In a bid to elevate RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of the deputy chief minister. Nitish Kumar's big announcement came during the meeting with MLAs and MLCs of Mahagathbandhan.

Kumar who was pitted as PM-face for 2024 by his party, JD (U) also said that he no longer aspires to be Bihar CM or Prime Minister. However, eradicating BJP still remains his mission.

During the meeting of MLAs, Nitish Kumar said, “Neither am I a Prime Ministerial candidate, nor am I a Chief Ministerial candidate. My goal is to defeat the BJP.” He repeated that “Tejashwi has to be encouraged”.

Ironically, both the leaders didn't use to see eye-to-eye and were a fierce critics of one another. To an extent that Tejashwi Yadav had called Nitish 'tired and spent' leader who needs to retire. The bitterness back to 2017, when Nitish Kumar dropped Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy, dumped the RJD and revived his alliance with the BJP. However, everything changed in August when both decided that 'let bygones should be bygones and choose a mutual enemy- the BJP.

