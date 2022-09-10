Prashant Kishor EXCLUSIVE: 'No one can guarantee Nitish Kumar won't switch sides again'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor EXCLUSIVE: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is confident that JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who stitched an alliance for government in the state recently, won't come together for 2024 Assembly. Taking a dig at the Bihar CM, who is known for switching sides, Kishor said 'even Nitish Kumar himself can't take guarantee that he won't switch sides again.'

In an exclusive interview with India TV, he said that the next assembly election will also not be fought in the current formation.

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on August 10 took oath as Bihar chief minister for a record eighth time after snapping ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joining hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

Earlier, Kishor had claimed that the Bihar Chief Minister was not comfortable in the alliance with the BJP and that is why he moved from one political formation to the other. Kishor, once considered a confidant of Kumar, said the impact of the political developments in Bihar will remain limited to the state at present.

When Prashant Kishor was asked whether the politics of the country would be affected by the political events in Bihar, he said, "I don't think it will happen. This is a state-specific incident. Its impact should be limited to Bihar. I do not believe that it will have any major impact on national politics. But, I can definitely say on the basis of my political understanding that the next assembly election in Bihar will not be held in this formation. Meaning that BJP on one side and 7 parties of Mahagathbandhan on the other, next assembly elections will not be like this.

On Nitish Kumar jumping camps, the poll strategist said, "Absolutely there is a possibility. What is there to doubt about it? Today in Bihar, who can take the guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not shift camps again... Even Nitish Kumar himself did not say that whatever happens."

