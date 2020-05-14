Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI One Nation One Ration Card to cover all by March 2021, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, declared a big push towards One Nation, One Ration Card. While announcing measures for migrant workers, Sitharaman said that 100 per cent of ration cardholders will be covered in One Nation One Ration Card scheme by March 2021. This was the second day when Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur, addressed the media on Rs 20 lakh crore package declared by PM Narendra Modi earlier.

At the outset of her address on Thursday, Sitharaman mentioned that the government wished to alleviate hardships faced by migrant workers. Migrant workers have suffered a lot, especially during the national lockdown. All mass transport including railways was suspended during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Talking about One Nation One Ration Card, Sitharaman said that 67 per cent of the ration cardholders will get covered by August 2020.

The Finance Minister mentioned that tech-driven approach was one of the five pillars PM Narendra Modi mentioned for Self Reliant India. One Nation One Ration Card stems from that thought, said Sitharaman.

"(When realised) One Nation One Ration Card would enable a person from say Bihar or Karnataka get due ration in Rajasthan," said Sitharaman.

To provide comfort to migrant workers who are attempting to reach their hometowns, the Finance Minister announced supply of extra foodgrains in addition to the quantity of foodgrains already being provided.

On one ration card, a family will be able to avail 1 Kg Rice or 1 Kg Wheat in addition to 1 Kg Bengal grams (Chana). The minister said that respective state governments will be implementing agencies for this.

Sitharaman added that the facility is being extended to those who don't have ration cards currently.

