Big benefit for those earning Rs 6 to Rs 18 lakh: Govt extends credit linked subsidy scheme till March 2021

Image Source : INDIA TV Govt extends credit-linked subsidy scheme up to March 2021 for middle-income group

The government on Thursday extended the credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) till March 2021 for lowest strata of middle class people ( who earns between Rs 6-18 lakh annual income). Addressing the media on 2nd tranche of economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, For middle-income group for people between the income of Rs 6 lakh to 18 lakh, the government has extended the credit-linked subsidy scheme up to March 2021; 2.5 lakhs middle income families to benefit during 2020-21."

The last date for anyone wishing to avail the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) scheme was March 31, 2020 but now stands at March 31, 2021.

She further said that this will spur job creation and demand in the economy and 2.5 lakh people will benefit from this scheme.

