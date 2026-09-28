FMCG stocks in focus as company signs Rs 574 crore export agreement with South Africa, check share price

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International will be on investors' radar as the company has informed exchanges that it has entered into a major product supply framework agreement with South Africa-based World Class 77. The multi-year deal covers potential export supplies of several fast-moving consumer goods. Amid this, the stock opened down around 5 per cent to Rs 8.65 against the previous close of Rs 9.10 on the BSE. However, it rebounded to hit an intraday high of Rs 9.09 but remained in the red. Most recently, the stock was locked in a five per cent lower circuit, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,382.70 crore.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 237, hit on September 26, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 7.09, touched on September 10, 2025. The counter has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 9.61 per cent in the period.

Technically, the stock is trading below the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 37.64. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Revenue of Rs 5,074.80 crore

The group's consolidated revenue for FY2025-26 was Rs 5,074.80 crore, a 9.2-fold increase from Rs 548.76 crore in FY2024-25. Consolidated profit after tax was Rs 185.06 crore, a 2.7-fold increase from Rs 69.65 crore in the previous year. Ownership profit was Rs 161.98 crore.

The group's standalone income was Rs 1,529.50 crore, up 5.1 times from Rs 297.51 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, standalone profit after tax declined to Rs 13.09 crore, compared to Rs 32.21 crore in the previous year, a 59.4 per cent decline. The group's basic consolidated EPS was Rs 1.16, compared to Rs 1.75 in the previous year.

The Group has six operating entities and operates in three countries. Its products reach more than 50 export markets, and the Group's businesses support the livelihoods of over 2,000 people.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)